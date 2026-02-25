InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Trading 7.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) were up 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 52,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 245,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

InnovAge Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Get InnovAge alerts:

InnovAge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InnovAge Holdings, Inc, trading under the ticker INNV on the OTC Markets, is a specialized health care services company focused on delivering comprehensive geriatric care through the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE). The company’s model is designed to provide integrated medical and social services for seniors who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid, with an emphasis on allowing participants to remain in their homes and communities for as long as possible.

InnovAge’s core offerings include primary medical care, prescription drug coverage, rehabilitative therapies, transportation, nutritional counseling and home-based support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.