Artivion (NYSE:AORT) SVP Marshall Stanton Sells 2,423 Shares

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) SVP Marshall Stanton sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $91,080.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 43,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,136.20. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AORT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.66. 300,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,410. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.32 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.14. Artivion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Artivion had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.21%.The business had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Artivion by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,170,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,588,000 after acquiring an additional 141,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Artivion by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,256,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Artivion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,584,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,288,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artivion by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,372,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,603,000 after purchasing an additional 55,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,228,000 after purchasing an additional 748,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Artivion from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Artivion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

