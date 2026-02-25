Insider Selling: Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Director Sells $987,986.25 in Stock

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) Director Marc Haugen sold 19,875 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $987,986.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,685.35. This trade represents a 43.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ichor Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Ichor stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.03 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $55.33.

Get Ichor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. Zacks Research raised Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ichor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ichor in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ichor by 1,060.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.