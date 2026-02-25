Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells 10,200 Shares

Fvcbankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) Director Phillip Wills III sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $157,488.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 69,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,120.64. This trade represents a 12.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fvcbankcorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FVCB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $284.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53. Fvcbankcorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $17.94.

Fvcbankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Fvcbankcorp had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fvcbankcorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fvcbankcorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 26th. Fvcbankcorp’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fvcbankcorp in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Fvcbankcorp in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fvcbankcorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Fvcbankcorp by 498.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fvcbankcorp by 115.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Fvcbankcorp by 138.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fvcbankcorp during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Fvcbankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fvcbankcorp

Fvcbankcorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Warrenton, Virginia, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Fauquier Bank. The company traces its origins to The Fauquier Bank, which was chartered in 2007 to serve local businesses and individuals in Northern Virginia. Fvcbankcorp provides strategic oversight and support to its community banking operations, guiding growth initiatives and ensuring regulatory compliance across its branch network.

The Fauquier Bank offers a comprehensive range of commercial and retail banking products and services.

