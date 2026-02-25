James Kuffner Sells 3,669 Shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) CTO James Kuffner sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $208,545.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 151,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,586,307.24. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

James Kuffner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 26th, James Kuffner sold 77,321 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $4,620,702.96.

Symbotic Trading Down 0.3%

Symbotic stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.14. 1,792,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,815. Symbotic Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -561.34, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.13.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 1.88% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.The firm had revenue of $629.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Symbotic’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 16.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in Symbotic by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Barton Investment Management raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 30,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYM. DA Davidson raised their target price on Symbotic from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Symbotic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Symbotic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.57.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

