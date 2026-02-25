Insider Selling: Artivion (NYSE:AORT) CEO Sells 13,936 Shares of Stock

Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) CEO James Mackin sold 13,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $497,375.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 766,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,341,930.55. The trade was a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Artivion stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.66. 300,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,410. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 178.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.53. Artivion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.97 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $43.14.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $118.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.42 million. Artivion had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.21%.Artivion’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artivion by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,170,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,588,000 after buying an additional 141,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,256,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,930,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Artivion by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,584,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,288,000 after purchasing an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artivion by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,372,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,603,000 after purchasing an additional 55,322 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,228,000 after purchasing an additional 748,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AORT. Weiss Ratings raised Artivion from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Artivion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Artivion in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citizens Jmp boosted their price objective on shares of Artivion from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Artivion from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.97.

Artivion, Inc (NYSE: AORT) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

