Steven Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Steven Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $647,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 334,648 shares in the company, valued at $30,978,365.36. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 2.7%

KTOS stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.23. 2,340,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,303. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $134.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 678.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.84.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KTOS. JonesTrading began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

