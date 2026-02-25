Steven Fendley Sells 7,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Steven Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $647,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 334,648 shares in the company, valued at $30,978,365.36. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Down 2.7%
KTOS stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.23. 2,340,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,988,303. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.61 and a 1-year high of $134.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 678.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.84.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 1.63%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Kratos won a $61.1 million U.S. Navy full?rate production contract for 70 BQM?177A subsonic aerial targets, reinforcing its role in DoD procurement and adding near?term funded revenue. Kratos Lands $61.1M Navy Drone Deal—Analysts Eye 17% Upside
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: revenue +21.9% Y/Y to $345.1M and adjusted EPS of $0.18, with backlog growth and multiple defense program awards cited — supports growth thesis. Kratos Defense Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets and reiterated conviction — BTIG lifted its price target (to $115) and some firms highlighted Kratos’ hypersonics and drone exposure as catalysts. Analyst upgrades can underpin upside if execution continues. BTIG price target raise
- Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary sees KTOS as a leader in unmanned, hypersonic and space segments and “poised for acceleration,” but notes valuation and institutional positioning as risks — bullish thesis intact but dependent on execution. Kratos Stock Poised for Acceleration
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, management gave weaker Q1 guidance and flagged near?term headwinds (production ramps, inventory and potential federal?shutdown impacts), which pressured the stock after the report. Why Kratos (KTOS) Stock Is Falling Today
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and cash concerns: commentators point to extremely high forward multiples and impaired free cash flow from production ramps — investors may demand clearer cash?flow improvement before re?rating. Why Kratos Defense Stock Just Dropped
- Negative Sentiment: Institutional selling in Q4/Q1 and the potential for near?term consolidation create downside if sentiment doesn’t turn positive on guidance or cash?flow metrics. Institutional ownership and selling noted
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on KTOS. JonesTrading began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $135.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.
In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.
