Joseph Kelley Sells 8,725 Shares of Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph Kelley sold 8,725 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.04, for a total transaction of $2,556,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,814.72. This trade represents a 54.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nordson Stock Down 1.4%

Nordson stock traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.83. 337,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,542. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Nordson Corporation has a twelve month low of $165.03 and a twelve month high of $305.28. The company has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.39 and a 200-day moving average of $243.13.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $669.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.68 million. Nordson had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Nordson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Corporation will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.42%.

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $335.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Nordson from $278.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nordson

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Nordson during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company’s portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson’s offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

