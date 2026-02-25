Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.370-4.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.1 billion-$5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research upgraded Stantec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Stantec alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Stantec

Stantec Stock Performance

STN traded up $2.28 on Wednesday, reaching $89.99. The company had a trading volume of 621,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,986. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.12. Stantec has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $114.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.06%.Stantec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.370-4.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stantec by 423.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec is a global design and consulting firm offering professional services in engineering, architecture, and environmental sciences. The company partners with public and private clients to deliver solutions spanning infrastructure, water, energy and resources, and community development. Through an integrated approach, Stantec manages projects from initial planning and conceptual design through construction and commissioning, focusing on sustainability and innovation.

The firm’s service portfolio includes civil infrastructure design, building systems engineering, environmental assessments, and project management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.