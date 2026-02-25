Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.450–0.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $598.0 million-$620.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.9 million. Teladoc Health also updated its FY 2026 guidance to -1.100–0.700 EPS.

Teladoc Health Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of TDOC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,087,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,532,484. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $826.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $642.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. Teladoc Health has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.450–0.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at -1.100–0.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on Teladoc Health

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $29,188.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,540.75. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 5,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $42,842.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 80,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,682.68. This represents a 6.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,288 shares of company stock valued at $251,684. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Teladoc Health by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,494,255 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,459,000 after acquiring an additional 605,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,188,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after buying an additional 18,394 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,659,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,618,000 after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,284,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,661,000 after buying an additional 227,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,620,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 862,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc is a leading global provider of virtual healthcare services, offering on-demand medical consultations via phone, video, and mobile app platforms. The company connects patients with licensed physicians and specialists for non-emergency medical issues, mental health support, dermatology, and chronic condition management. By leveraging digital technologies and data analytics, Teladoc aims to enhance accessibility, reduce healthcare costs, and improve patient outcomes through personalized care plans and remote monitoring.

Teladoc’s service portfolio includes general medical visits, behavioral health sessions, expert medical services for complex cases, and wellness programs designed to support chronic disease management such as diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.