BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$22.16 and last traded at C$22.02, with a volume of 4441 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.06.

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.98.

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF Company Profile

The ETF seeks to provide exposure to the performance of a portfolio of dividend paying European companies to generate income and to provide long-term capital appreciation, while mitigating downside risk through the use of covered call options. The ETF will invest in or use derivative instruments to seek to hedge foreign currency exposure. Currently, the ETF primarily invests in BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF and uses derivative instruments to hedge back to the Canadian dollar. Securities will be selected using a rules based methodology that considers dividend growth, yield, and payout ratio.

