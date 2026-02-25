Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.300-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on GMRE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

NYSE:GMRE traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.96. The stock had a trading volume of 72,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.22 million, a P/E ratio of -143.84 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $45.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Global Medical REIT

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 30.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,518,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 355,355 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,997,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 2,208.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 291,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 279,070 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,798,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Free Report)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing healthcare-related properties across the United States. The company acquires, develops and leases a diversified portfolio of medical office buildings, outpatient facilities, long-term care centers and other specialized healthcare real estate. By concentrating on essential healthcare assets, Global Medical REIT seeks to generate stable, long-term rental income under triple-net and modified gross lease structures.

Since its incorporation in 2016 and initial public offering in 2017, the company has pursued an acquisitive growth strategy targeting markets with strong demographic trends and limited supply of modern medical facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.