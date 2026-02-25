Humana (HUM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Humana (NYSE: HUM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/25/2026 – Humana had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

2/24/2026 – Humana had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $245.00 to $176.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Humana had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $290.00 to $206.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Humana had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $285.00 to $200.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Humana was given a new $180.00 price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Humana had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $215.00 to $158.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Humana had its price target lowered by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $340.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Humana had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $260.00 to $173.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Humana had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $274.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Humana had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $285.00 to $195.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Humana was given a new $201.00 price target by Raymond James Financial, Inc..

2/12/2026 – Humana was given a new $250.00 price target by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc..

2/12/2026 – Humana was given a new $146.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.

2/12/2026 – Humana had its price target lowered by Guggenheim from $312.00 to $252.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Humana was downgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada from “outperform” to “sector perform”. They now have a $189.00 price target on the stock, down from $322.00.

2/12/2026 – Humana had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $310.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Humana had its price target lowered by Leerink Partners from $267.00 to $185.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Humana had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $290.00 to $201.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Humana had its price target lowered by Evercore Inc from $260.00 to $180.00.

1/26/2026 – Humana had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $313.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Humana had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/8/2026 – Humana had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $300.00 to $325.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Humana was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from “overweight” to “cautious”.

1/7/2026 – Humana had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Humana had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $344.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Humana had its “underperformer” rating reaffirmed by Barclays PLC.

1/5/2026 – Humana had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $234.00 to $245.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/1/2026 – Humana was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty purchased 810 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.21 per share, with a total value of $150,020.10. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,992.97. This represents a 7.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

