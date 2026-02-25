CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAVA. Barclays upped their target price on CAVA Group from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on CAVA Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

CAVA stock traded up $17.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,486,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,828,129. CAVA Group has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $101.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.35, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.41.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $274.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kelly Costanza sold 1,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $106,072.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 119,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,403,297.46. This trade represents a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $48,096.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,435 shares in the company, valued at $648,430.90. This represents a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,055 shares of company stock worth $2,572,303. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $463,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in CAVA Group by 271.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 17,294 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in CAVA Group by 1,846,775.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 73,871 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,824,000. Finally, Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 105,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: CAVA beat Q4 estimates (EPS $0.04 vs. $0.03 est.) and reported FY revenue topping $1 billion for the first time — the official company release and slide deck highlight the results and management commentary. Company Press Release

CAVA beat Q4 estimates (EPS $0.04 vs. $0.03 est.) and reported FY revenue topping $1 billion for the first time — the official company release and slide deck highlight the results and management commentary. Positive Sentiment: Management gave a positive 2026 outlook: guidance for 74–76 new restaurant openings and 3–5% same-restaurant sales growth, signalling continued store-level expansion and menu/pricing traction. Guidance Summary

Management gave a positive 2026 outlook: guidance for 74–76 new restaurant openings and 3–5% same-restaurant sales growth, signalling continued store-level expansion and menu/pricing traction. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages raised price targets and maintained constructive ratings following the print (examples: TD Cowen to $90 buy, Piper Sandler to $85 overweight, RBC to $90 outperform), providing additional buy-side support. Analyst Upgrades

Multiple brokerages raised price targets and maintained constructive ratings following the print (examples: TD Cowen to $90 buy, Piper Sandler to $85 overweight, RBC to $90 outperform), providing additional buy-side support. Positive Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage notes and trade reports show a sharp share rise and elevated volume after hours and into the session as investors rewarded the beat and growth outlook. Shares Surge on Q4 Beat

Market reaction: coverage notes and trade reports show a sharp share rise and elevated volume after hours and into the session as investors rewarded the beat and growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts raised targets only modestly or kept market-weight ratings (e.g., Morgan Stanley, Citigroup retained neutral/equal-weight with smaller PT bumps), reflecting mixed views on upside from current levels. Mixed Analyst Views

Some analysts raised targets only modestly or kept market-weight ratings (e.g., Morgan Stanley, Citigroup retained neutral/equal-weight with smaller PT bumps), reflecting mixed views on upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces note that price increases and new openings drove revenue growth; investors will be watching same-store sales cadence and menu innovation execution to validate the outlook. Sales Drivers

Coverage pieces note that price increases and new openings drove revenue growth; investors will be watching same-store sales cadence and menu innovation execution to validate the outlook. Negative Sentiment: Sector caution: commentary (e.g., Barron’s) warns the fast-casual group has been punished when growth slows — CAVA’s premium valuation (high P/E and elevated PEG) could leave shares vulnerable if same-store sales or margin trends disappoint. Industry Caution

Sector caution: commentary (e.g., Barron’s) warns the fast-casual group has been punished when growth slows — CAVA’s premium valuation (high P/E and elevated PEG) could leave shares vulnerable if same-store sales or margin trends disappoint. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and expectations: CAVA trades at a high multiple versus peers (P/E ~73 per background), so further upside depends on sustained execution against the 2026 plan — disappointment could trigger a pullback. No link

CAVA Group, Inc (NYSE: CAVA) is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe’s Kitchen.

