Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Declares $0.80 Quarterly Dividend

Interparfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Interparfums has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Interparfums has a payout ratio of 55.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Interparfums to earn $5.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.0%.

Shares of Interparfums stock traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.16. 287,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,086. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.24. Interparfums has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $148.15.

Interparfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Interparfums had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 11.24%.The firm had revenue of $386.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Interparfums has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-4.850 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Interparfums will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Interparfums in a report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interparfums in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Interparfums in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research raised Interparfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Interparfums in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.14.

Interparfums, Inc is a global fragrance company that designs, manufactures and distributes a broad range of premium perfume and cosmetic products. Operating primarily through licensing agreements with established fashion and luxury brands, the company oversees every stage of product development from concept and formulation to production and global distribution. Its portfolio encompasses well-known names in the fragrance industry, including Montblanc, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Van Cleef & Arpels and Lanvin, among others.

The company’s core activities include fragrance creation, brand management and international logistics.

