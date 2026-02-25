SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:NANR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.84 and last traded at $83.2010, with a volume of 4194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.53.

SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.4%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.73. The stock has a market cap of $935.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF by 62.8% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter worth $71,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at $195,000.

About SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of US & Canadian firms involved in natural resources and commodities businesses. NANR was launched on Dec 15, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

