Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Price Up 3.2% – Here’s Why

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $81.19 and last traded at $80.92. 10,416,992 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 13,780,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.2%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $70.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 31.75%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,427.44. This represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 23.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after buying an additional 15,166,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $895,455,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4,758.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,036,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891,393 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,648,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596,309 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

