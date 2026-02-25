Destiny Tech100 (NYSE:DXYZ) Shares Up 3.1% – What’s Next?

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.24 and last traded at $28.04. 623,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,237,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Destiny Tech100 by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter.

