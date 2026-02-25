Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Up 3.2% – Should You Buy?

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $133.78 and last traded at $132.9030. 7,171,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 8,862,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $184.00 target price (up from $183.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.47. The company has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $3,701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 512,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,940,140. This represents a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,967.12. This trade represents a 44.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 194,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,700 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,228,177,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2,829.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,721,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,828 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 82.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,396,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,659 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3,182.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,878,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,302,000 after buying an additional 2,934,098 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista’s offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista’s product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company’s hardware platforms.

