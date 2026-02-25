Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.110-13.190 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $45.8 billion-$46.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.0 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2030 guidance to EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $375.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.56.

NYSE CRM traded up $6.77 on Wednesday, reaching $192.19. The stock had a trading volume of 21,185,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,109,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $180.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.19. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $174.57 and a 1-year high of $313.70.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $995.95. Salesforce had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.41%. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 13.110-13.190 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 3.110-3.130 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 1,936 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $258.64 per share, for a total transaction of $500,727.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 10,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,499.28. This represents a 22.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Neelie Kroes sold 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $929,259.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,271.30. This trade represents a 34.78% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Birchwood Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

