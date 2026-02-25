Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.02 by ($0.60), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $639.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.09 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Chemed updated its FY 2026 guidance to 23.250-24.250 EPS.
Chemed Stock Performance
CHE traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $466.62. 248,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,704. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44. Chemed has a one year low of $408.42 and a one year high of $623.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.22.
Chemed Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.
Institutional Trading of Chemed
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $589.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Chemed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.50.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chemed
About Chemed
Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.
The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chemed
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.