Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.02 by ($0.60), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $639.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.09 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Chemed updated its FY 2026 guidance to 23.250-24.250 EPS.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $466.62. 248,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,704. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44. Chemed has a one year low of $408.42 and a one year high of $623.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $446.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $444.22.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

Institutional Trading of Chemed

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 330.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Chemed by 67.0% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chemed in the second quarter worth $579,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chemed in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Chemed from $589.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Chemed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chemed

About Chemed

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.