UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock Price

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group from $46.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. UBS Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.47% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Harmony Biosciences stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 950,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 947,679. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $243.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 22.50%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 25,933 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $1,040,172.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 20,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $752,919.12. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,640 shares of company stock worth $1,932,256. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRMY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,830,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,507,000 after purchasing an additional 139,145 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,669,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,013,000 after acquiring an additional 168,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,657,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,008,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,491,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,816,000 after purchasing an additional 196,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc is a commercial?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering therapies for people with rare neurological and endocrine diseases. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Harmony Biosciences went public in 2020 and trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker HRMY. The company’s mission centers on identifying and advancing medicines that address critical unmet needs in patient populations underserved by existing treatments.

The company's flagship product is WAKIX (pitolisant), the first and only histamine H3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist approved by the U.S.

