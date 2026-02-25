Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$118.50 and last traded at C$116.94, with a volume of 599314 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$118.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$126.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$137.00 to C$124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$127.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$119.57.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$105.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$104.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$103.64.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.50%.The firm had revenue of C$3.92 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.3438583 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marc Parent acquired 13,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$102.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,326,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 13,933 shares in the company, valued at C$1,421,166. The trade was a 1,393.35% increase in their position. Also, insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 14,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.53, for a total value of C$1,536,902.85. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

