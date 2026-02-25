Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 300527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Legend Power Systems Stock Up 5.6%

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

