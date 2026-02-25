KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.99 and last traded at C$10.99, with a volume of 7787 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.99.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, KP Tissue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.25.
KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4398964 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Michel Manseau sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total value of C$31,230.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
KP Tissue Inc operates as a holding company. The firm produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, paper towels, and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.
