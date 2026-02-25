Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 209212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Cabral Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$252.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cabral Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabral Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabral Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.