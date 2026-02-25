Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2026

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYNGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 270651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Banyan Gold and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banyan Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BYN

Banyan Gold Stock Up 5.5%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$556.78 million, a PE ratio of -337.50 and a beta of 2.42.

Banyan Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

Read More

