Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.57 and last traded at C$4.54, with a volume of 246008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Galiano Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
View Our Latest Analysis on Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Stock Up 5.2%
Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$213.44 million during the quarter. Galiano Gold had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%.
Galiano Gold Company Profile
Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of value creation for all stakeholders through production, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The Company owns the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. Galiano is committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and the health and safety of its employees and neighbouring communities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Galiano Gold
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.