Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.57 and last traded at C$4.54, with a volume of 246008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Galiano Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Galiano Gold Stock Up 5.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 15.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.48. The stock has a market cap of C$1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.09, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.80.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$213.44 million during the quarter. Galiano Gold had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano is focused on creating a sustainable business capable of value creation for all stakeholders through production, exploration and disciplined deployment of its financial resources. The Company owns the Asanko Gold Mine, which is located in Ghana, West Africa. Galiano is committed to the highest standards for environmental management, social responsibility, and the health and safety of its employees and neighbouring communities.

