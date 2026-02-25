Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.82 and last traded at $33.7850, with a volume of 10132 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.77.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, NWF Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.