REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Plans $1.04 Monthly Dividend

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 1.0385 per share on Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AIPI traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 84,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,104. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.68 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $386.36 million, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIPI. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF by 186.2% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (AIPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies selected from the holdings of the BITA AI Leaders Select Index. The fund seeks to generate income by writing covered call options on its holdings, aiming for capital growth and current income, while maintaining the flexibility to adapt based on market conditions AIPI was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by REX Shares.

