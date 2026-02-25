NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEEGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.6232 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a 10.0% increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

NextEra Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. NextEra Energy has a payout ratio of 62.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $95.60. 2,796,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,273,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.32. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.91. The stock has a market cap of $199.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEEGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Dividend History for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

