NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.6232 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This is a 10.0% increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

NextEra Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 31 consecutive years. NextEra Energy has a payout ratio of 62.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.9%.

NEE traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $95.60. 2,796,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,273,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.32. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $95.91. The stock has a market cap of $199.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

