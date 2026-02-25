American Bitcoin (NASDAQ:ABTC) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

American Bitcoin Corp. (NASDAQ:ABTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $1.09. American Bitcoin shares last traded at $1.0760, with a volume of 6,995,255 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Bitcoin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Roth Mkm began coverage on American Bitcoin in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of American Bitcoin in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on American Bitcoin in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. The firm has a market cap of $978.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 3.77.

In other American Bitcoin news, Director Richard Busch bought 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $199,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,000,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,930.50. This represents a 11.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Bitcoin during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American Bitcoin during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in American Bitcoin in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Bitcoin during the 2nd quarter worth $965,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Bitcoin during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

