Grok (GROK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $317.75 Thousand

Grok (GROK) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Grok has a total market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $317.75 thousand worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grok token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Grok has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Grok

Grok’s genesis date was November 4th, 2023. Grok’s total supply is 6,594,615,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official Twitter account is @i/communities/1995220435558932482. The Reddit community for Grok is https://reddit.com/r/grokmemeculture and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grok’s official website is grokoneth.meme.

Grok Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (grokoneth.meme) (GROK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok (grokoneth.meme) has a current supply of 6,594,615,419.056528 with 6,318,891,419.056528 in circulation. The last known price of Grok (grokoneth.meme) is 0.00044701 USD and is up 3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $305,297.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://grokoneth.meme/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grok should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grok using one of the exchanges listed above.

