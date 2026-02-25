Solayer SOL (SSOL) Price Hits $98.04 on Exchanges

Solayer SOL (SSOL) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Solayer SOL token can now be purchased for $98.04 or 0.00145028 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Solayer SOL has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. Solayer SOL has a total market capitalization of $65.60 million and $60.49 thousand worth of Solayer SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solayer SOL Token Profile

Solayer SOL’s total supply is 142,505 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,065 tokens. Solayer SOL’s official Twitter account is @solayer_labs. Solayer SOL’s official website is solayer.org.

Buying and Selling Solayer SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Solayer SOL (sSOL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Solayer SOL has a current supply of 142,552.15228803. The last known price of Solayer SOL is 92.56858108 USD and is up 6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $45,606.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://solayer.org/.”

