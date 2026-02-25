Head-To-Head Contrast: McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) and Post (NYSE:POST)

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) and McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Post and McCormick & Company, Incorporated, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Post 0 3 5 0 2.63 McCormick & Company, Incorporated 0 7 5 0 2.42

Post presently has a consensus target price of $129.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.20%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus target price of $73.90, indicating a potential upside of 7.83%. Given Post’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Post is more favorable than McCormick & Company, Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

94.9% of Post shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Post shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Post has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Post and McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Post 3.82% 12.37% 3.54% McCormick & Company, Incorporated 11.54% 14.27% 6.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Post and McCormick & Company, Incorporated”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Post $8.16 billion 0.61 $335.70 million $5.41 19.14 McCormick & Company, Incorporated $6.84 billion 2.69 $789.40 million $2.93 23.39

McCormick & Company, Incorporated has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Post. Post is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McCormick & Company, Incorporated, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

McCormick & Company, Incorporated beats Post on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc. operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names. The Weetabix segment primarily manufactures, markets, and distributes branded and private label RTE cereal under Weetabix and Alpen brands; hot cereals and other cereal-based food products; breakfast drinks; protein-based shakes under the UFIT brand, and nutritional snacks, such as muesli. The Foodservice segment produces and distributes egg products primarily under Papetti's and Abbotsford Farms brands, as well as potato products in the foodservice and food ingredient channels. The segment also manufactures certain meat products. The Refrigerated Retail segment produces and distributes side dish, potato, sausage products under Bob Evans, Bob Evans Farms, and Simply Potatoes brands; eggs and egg products under Bob Evans Egg Whites and Egg Beaters brands; and cheese, and other dairy and refrigerated products under Crystal Farms brand. It serves grocery stores, mass merchandise customers, supercenters, club stores, natural/specialty stores, dollar stores, discounters, wholesalers, convenience stores, pet supply retailers, drug store customers, foodservice distributors, and national restaurant chains, as well as sells its products in the military, ecommerce, and foodservice channels. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co., Inc. engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces. The Flavor Solutions segment includes seasoning blends, spices and herbs, condiments, coating systems, and compound flavors. The company was founded by Willoughby M. McCormick in 1889 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

