Research Analysts’ Downgrades for February 25th (EVH, FDX, FOXA, GO, KNSL, KR, ODD, OKE, PRU, RYAN)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, February 25th:

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a reduce rating. The firm currently has $335.00 target price on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA)

was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $45.00 price target on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $10.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.00.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a market perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $348.00 target price on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

ODDITY Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has $18.00 target price on the stock.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $103.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $115.00.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $66.00.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from a neutral rating to an underperform rating. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $50.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by analysts at Evercore Inc from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. The firm currently has $160.00 price target on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $155.00 price target on the stock.

