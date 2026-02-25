Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $105.56 EPS

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $105.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $105.56, reports. Flywire had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.42%.The business had revenue of $157.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Flywire's conference call:

Flywire delivered a strong Q4 and full-year 2025: $152.7M revenue (32.6% FX?neutral growth), adjusted gross profit of $93.7M, adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.6%, GAAP net income of $13.5M, and $62M free cash flow, with a $200M net cash position and $118M of share buybacks executed.

Flywire stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.29. 3,308,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,412. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -615.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.23. Flywire has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $15.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Flywire from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded Flywire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $17.00 target price on Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

In other Flywire news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 16,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $250,508.96. Following the sale, the director directly owned 234,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,154.44. This represents a 6.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $274,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 2,300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,277,000. This trade represents a 1.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 251,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,477,834 and have sold 38,426 shares valued at $567,215. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Flywire by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,828,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,011 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,851,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,067,000 after purchasing an additional 456,783 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Flywire by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,572,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 27,260 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flywire by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,388,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,802,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,330,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after buying an additional 175,007 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: Flywire reported revenue of $157.5M (+34% YoY) and delivered break?even EPS well above estimates; management released slide deck and press release alongside the results, which investors viewed favorably. Flywire Reports Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal-Year 2025 Financial Results

Q4 results beat expectations: Flywire reported revenue of $157.5M (+34% YoY) and delivered break?even EPS well above estimates; management released slide deck and press release alongside the results, which investors viewed favorably. Positive Sentiment: Raised guidance: Flywire provided stronger-than-expected revenue outlook for Q1 and FY2026 (Q1: $162.2M–$167.3M; FY: ~$693.6M–$729.8M vs. consensus ~ $690M), which supports upside to near-term revenue trajectory. Press Release / Slide Deck

Raised guidance: Flywire provided stronger-than-expected revenue outlook for Q1 and FY2026 (Q1: $162.2M–$167.3M; FY: ~$693.6M–$729.8M vs. consensus ~ $690M), which supports upside to near-term revenue trajectory. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlight growth and margin cadence: Flywire outlined FX?neutral revenue growth of 15%–21% for 2026 while planning to scale EBITDA margins — a clear path to improved profitability that investors reward. Flywire outlines 15%-21% FX-neutral revenue growth for 2026

Analysts highlight growth and margin cadence: Flywire outlined FX?neutral revenue growth of 15%–21% for 2026 while planning to scale EBITDA margins — a clear path to improved profitability that investors reward. Positive Sentiment: Broker upgrade / price?target lift: RBC raised its price target from $18 to $20 and kept an “outperform” rating, implying material upside from current levels — this likely helped buyer sentiment. Benzinga

Broker upgrade / price?target lift: RBC raised its price target from $18 to $20 and kept an “outperform” rating, implying material upside from current levels — this likely helped buyer sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Investor outreach: Flywire will attend upcoming investor conferences, giving management more opportunities to detail strategy and outlook to institutional investors. Flywire to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

Investor outreach: Flywire will attend upcoming investor conferences, giving management more opportunities to detail strategy and outlook to institutional investors. Negative Sentiment: Unusual put-option activity: There was a 653% jump in put purchases (3,805 contracts) versus average, signaling that some traders are hedging or speculating on near-term downside — a potential source of volatility.

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) is a global payments enablement and software company that specializes in facilitating complex cross-border transactions. Its cloud-based platform streamlines receivables and payer workflows across key verticals including education, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and commercial services. Flywire’s technology integrates with institutional systems to automate payment posting, reconciliation and reporting, aiming to improve the payer experience and accelerate cash flow for its clients.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Iker Marcaide as peerTransfer, the company rebranded as Flywire in 2015.

