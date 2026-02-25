Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 70.52% and a negative net margin of 134.46%.

Daimler Truck / Torc win: Innoviz has been selected to supply multiple LiDARs per vehicle for Daimler Truck’s Level 4 Freightliner Cascadia program and has already begun shipping units, positioning the company as a key supplier in autonomous trucking.

Product milestone — InnovizThree: The new behind-the-windshield InnovizThree offers a smaller form factor, lower power and ~35% incremental cost reduction versus InnovizTwo, plus a LiDAR+camera fusion option that broadens addressable markets and OEM integration appeal.

Financial progress and 2026 outlook: 2025 revenue rose to $55.1M (more than double 2024) with a 23% gross margin and reduced OpEx, and management guides 2026 revenue to roughly $67–73M with ~27% growth and up to 10% revenue from non-automotive Physical AI applications.

Production readiness and ramps: Manufacturing capacity at Fabrinet is being ramped to 3–4x 2025 levels to support SOPs (including VW/Mobileye robotaxi installs) and management expects 2–3 new program additions in 2026, supporting a shift from NRE to unit sales.

Revenue mix and timing risks: A large portion of near-term revenue depends on NRE payment recognition (total NRE plans ~$111M, $45M recognized in 2025, ~$66M remaining to be recognized in 2026–27), with management warning of quarter-to-quarter margin variability and continued need to convert design engagements into series awards.

Innoviz Technologies stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,369,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,768. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $172.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.34. Innoviz Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $2.54.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Innoviz Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innoviz Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.10.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Innoviz Technologies by 25,626.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,788,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770,074 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,277,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 2,302,775 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $4,507,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,645,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 3,440,684.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,019 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) is a developer of high-performance solid-state LiDAR sensors and perception software designed to support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving applications. The company’s core business focuses on providing automotive-grade LiDAR hardware, along with software algorithms that enable accurate 3D mapping, object detection and environmental perception in real time. Innoviz’s technology is tailored for integration into passenger vehicles, commercial fleets and other mobility platforms seeking improved safety and autonomy.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Rosh Ha’ayin, Israel, Innoviz has emerged as a key supplier to leading global automakers and Tier 1 suppliers.

