Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0130 on Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $98.10 million and approximately $10.47 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,021.43 or 0.02990211 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00014167 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00005845 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,548,375,780 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is oasis.net/blog. Oasis Network’s official website is oasis.net. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,548,343,800 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.01273695 USD and is up 6.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $9,644,580.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasis.net/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.