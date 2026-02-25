Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.1850, with a volume of 553411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.38.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABR

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Arbor Realty Trust

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 287.79, a current ratio of 287.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 25,163.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ABR) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the origination, acquisition, financing, structuring and management of commercial real estate loans and securities. The company focuses primarily on multifamily and commercial mortgage lending, targeting properties such as apartment communities, senior housing and healthcare facilities. Through both agency and non-agency channels, Arbor Realty Trust seeks to deliver liquidity solutions to borrowers while generating stable, risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Core business activities include originating first-mortgage loans secured by multifamily and mixed-use properties, as well as providing mezzanine financing and preferred equity investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.