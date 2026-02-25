eCash (XEC) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 25th. eCash has a market capitalization of $158.78 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eCash has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,553.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $516.07 or 0.00763403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00024724 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000017 BTC.

eCash Coin Profile

eCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. eCash’s total supply is 19,993,517,172,580 coins and its circulating supply is 19,993,498,422,580 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. eCash’s official message board is e.cash/blog.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.