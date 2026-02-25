IDACORP (IDA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for IDACORP (NYSE: IDA):

2/24/2026 – IDACORP had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $144.00 to $149.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/22/2026 – IDACORP was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

2/20/2026 – IDACORP was given a new $155.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.

2/20/2026 – IDACORP had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $134.00 to $142.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – IDACORP had its price target raised by Mizuho from $141.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2026 – IDACORP was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

2/2/2026 – IDACORP had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – IDACORP had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by BTIG Research. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2026 – IDACORP had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $152.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – IDACORP was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

1/22/2026 – IDACORP had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/21/2026 – IDACORP had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley. They now have a $146.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2026 – IDACORP was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from “equal weight” to “underweight”. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock, down from $129.00.

1/18/2026 – IDACORP was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

1/14/2026 – IDACORP is now covered by Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2026 – IDACORP was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “sell”.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Julia A. Hilton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.79, for a total transaction of $142,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,313 shares in the company, valued at $330,273.27. The trade was a 30.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power’s generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

