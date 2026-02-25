NYM (NYM) One Day Volume Hits $1.29 Million

NYM (NYM) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One NYM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0262 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NYM has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. NYM has a total market capitalization of $21.37 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NYM Profile

NYM’s genesis date was January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,660,905 tokens. NYM’s official website is nym.com. The Reddit community for NYM is https://reddit.com/r/nym and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NYM’s official message board is nym.com/blog. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nym.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 827,457,266.831014 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.02622099 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $1,220,104.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nym.com/.”

