Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) vs. Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON) Financial Survey

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) and Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.3% of Nutex Health shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Nutex Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Concentra Group Holdings Parent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nutex Health and Concentra Group Holdings Parent”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutex Health $479.95 million 1.57 $52.10 million $18.49 5.77 Concentra Group Holdings Parent $1.90 billion 1.56 $166.54 million $1.20 19.31

Concentra Group Holdings Parent has higher revenue and earnings than Nutex Health. Nutex Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Concentra Group Holdings Parent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nutex Health and Concentra Group Holdings Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutex Health 11.62% 37.44% 14.16% Concentra Group Holdings Parent 7.33% 48.42% 5.90%

Risk and Volatility

Nutex Health has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nutex Health and Concentra Group Holdings Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutex Health 0 1 2 0 2.67 Concentra Group Holdings Parent 0 2 3 0 2.60

Nutex Health presently has a consensus target price of $252.50, suggesting a potential upside of 136.79%. Concentra Group Holdings Parent has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.16%. Given Nutex Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than Concentra Group Holdings Parent.

Summary

Nutex Health beats Concentra Group Holdings Parent on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc. operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real Estate segment owns and owns and leases land and hospital building. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care. It also provides operational and managerial services, including management, billing, collections, human resources and recruiting, legal, accounting, and marketing. In addition, the company offers healthcare services, including emergency room care, inpatient care, and behavioral health, as well as onsite imaging, such as CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, etc.; certified and accredited laboratories; and onsite inpatient pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Concentra Group Holdings Parent

Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. provides occupational health services in the United States. The company offers occupational and consumer health services, including workers’ compensation injury care, urgent care, clinical testing, preventative care, and employer services, as well as wellness programs through occupational health centers and onsite clinics. It also provides Concentra Telemed, a telemedicine solution for the treatment of work-related injuries and illnesses, and employer services; pharmacy solution under the Concentra Pharmacy name; and Concentra Medical Compliance Administration, a third-party administrator that helps to manage abuse testing programs for employers with regulated or non-regulated workforces. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Concentra Group Holdings Parent, Inc. is a subsidiary of Select Medical Corporation.

