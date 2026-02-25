Wrapped XDC Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.75 Million (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One Wrapped XDC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0340 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. Wrapped XDC has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $147.98 thousand worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped XDC

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 110,517,499 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin.

Buying and Selling Wrapped XDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency. Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 110,603,517.84635131. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.03308685 USD and is down -1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $134,302.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

