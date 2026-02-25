Wedbush Cuts Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target to $60.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.01% from the company’s previous close.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Xometry from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Get Xometry alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Xometry

Xometry Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Xometry

Xometry stock opened at $44.44 on Wednesday. Xometry has a fifty-two week low of $18.59 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.55 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.62.

In related news, insider Subir Dutt sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $257,545.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 67,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,315.45. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Sanjeev Singh Sahni sold 26,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $1,714,659.30. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 63,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,121.10. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,861 shares of company stock worth $4,213,697. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Xometry News

Here are the key news stories impacting Xometry this week:

About Xometry

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.