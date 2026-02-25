Wedbush Cuts Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Price Target to $60.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.01% from the company’s previous close.
XMTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Xometry from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Xometry
Xometry Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Xometry
In related news, insider Subir Dutt sold 3,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $257,545.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 67,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,315.45. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Sanjeev Singh Sahni sold 26,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $1,714,659.30. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 63,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,121.10. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,861 shares of company stock worth $4,213,697. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Xometry
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Xometry News
Here are the key news stories impacting Xometry this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — EPS of $0.16 vs. $0.12 consensus and revenue of $192.4M (up ~30% YoY), signaling accelerating marketplace growth and stronger-than-expected demand. Xometry Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Strong Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Management set a growth target for 2026 — company outlined at least 21% revenue growth for 2026 and pointed to expanding enterprise adoption, which supports a higher growth narrative and helps justify premium multiples. Xometry outlines at least 21% revenue growth for 2026 with leadership transition and expanding enterprise adoption
- Positive Sentiment: Near-term guidance nudged above consensus — Q1 revenue guide set around $187–$189M (above Street), reducing near-term execution uncertainty and supporting the stock’s rally. View Press Release / Slide Deck
- Neutral Sentiment: CEO succession plan announced — leadership transition details were disclosed, which can be neutral-to-mixed: it provides clarity on governance but introduces execution risk during the handover. Investors will watch the caliber of the successor and transition plan execution. Xometry Announces CEO Succession Plan
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call / transcript available — management commentary (slides/transcript) provides color on enterprise traction, margin improvement plans and CAGR assumptions; read for details on cadence and risks. Xometry, Inc. (XMTR) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Profitability still a concern — despite EPS beat, Xometry reported negative net margin (~-9.8%) and negative return on equity, meaning the company still needs to convert top-line growth into consistent profits. Xometry Stock Performance / Earnings Summary
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risk — bullish theses highlight long-term upside but valuation concerns remain (high forward multiples in some analyses) and the company must sustain enterprise adoption while managing margins. Xometry, Inc. (XMTR): A Bull Case Theory
About Xometry
Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.
Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xometry
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- This makes me furious
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.