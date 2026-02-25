Monero (XMR) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. One Monero coin can now be bought for approximately $337.69 or 0.00510256 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $6.23 billion and approximately $88.23 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Monero has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,181.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $501.61 or 0.00757935 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00013124 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00082776 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $245.07 or 0.00370302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00013234 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00024533 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

