Falcon Finance (FF) Price Hits $0.0779

Falcon Finance (FF) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. During the last week, Falcon Finance has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Falcon Finance has a total market cap of $182.32 million and $64.02 million worth of Falcon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0779 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,012.48 or 0.99745187 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,920.62 or 0.99826276 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Falcon Finance was first traded on September 9th, 2025. Falcon Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,340,000,000 tokens. Falcon Finance’s official website is falcon.finance. Falcon Finance’s official Twitter account is @falconfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Falcon Finance (FF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Falcon Finance has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,340,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Falcon Finance is 0.07965442 USD and is up 5.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 180 active market(s) with $58,148,602.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://falcon.finance/.”

