iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 505,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $48,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 141.8% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $96.39 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $83.99 and a 52 week high of $96.65. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.39.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

