MAI Capital Management Sells 3,096 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF $IWN

MAI Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 254,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $44,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,004,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.8%

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $198.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.27. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $129.38 and a 1-year high of $203.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.